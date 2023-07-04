Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 22:01

Review of RTÉ finances finds more barter accounts

Senior RTÉ executives are set to face more questioning from TDs and Senators on Wednesday.
A review of RTÉ finances has found further barter accounts used by the broadcaster.

It comes as the Government announced two reviews as part of an independent “root and branch examination” of the organisation.

The use of a barter account for secret payments to top-paid presenter Ryan Tubridy is at the heart of the crisis facing the public service broadcaster.

The organisation’s chief financial officer Richard Collins told an Oireachtas committee last week that there was only one barter account.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: "RTÉ will provide comment and context around these accounts at the joint Oireachtas committee meeting tomorrow."

Senator Marie Sherlock said the revelation means RTÉ is now facing an existential threat.

The Labour Senator said the use of these extra barter accounts is shocking for the public and gut-wrenching for workers at RTÉ who have fought with management for additional crews and resources.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin is said to be aware of the development following a meeting of the RTÉ Board on Tuesday evening and is awaiting an update from the chair.

Those expected to attend the Oireachtas Media Committee are:

  • Interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch
  • Director of commercial Geraldine O'Leary
  • Chief financial officer Richard Collins
  • Director of strategy Rory Coveney
  • RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh
  • Journalist board representative Robert Shortt
  • Chair of the RTÉ audit and risk committee Anne O'Leary
  • Former chief financial officer Breda O'Keeffe

Ms O'Keeffe did not attend the hearings last week and is seen to have had a central role in the formulation of the contract for Mr Tubridy.

After the RTÉ payments controversy, should the TV licence be scrapped?

 

 

 

 

 

 

rte ryan tubridy rté payments barter account
