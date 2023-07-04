Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 10:12

Lottie Ryan announces departure from Noel Kelly talent agency

RTÉ presenter Lottie Ryan has confirmed she has left Noel Kelly's talent agency
James Cox

RTÉ presenter Lottie Ryan has confirmed she has left Noel Kelly's talent agency.

In an Instagram post, Ms Ryan confirmed she had parted ways with Mr Kelly's agency.

“My relationship with NK management ended a number of weeks ago when we respectfully parted ways. I will not be making any further comment."

Mr Kelly negotiated Ryan Tubridy's most recent contract, which is at the centre of the RTÉ pay scandal.

Ms Ryan was spoken to by RTÉ bosses after she filmed a promotional video with a car company without permission.

An RTÉ spokesperson said: "Permission was not given by RTÉ to Lottie Ryan for the filming or for the post in question. RTÉ has comprehensive social media guidelines that all employees – staff and contractors – are contractually obliged to adhere to.

"This matter has been addressed with her by management. The post has been taken down."

