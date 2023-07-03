Hill 16 could be converted to seating due to fighting supporters

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 11:58

The iconic Hill 16 in Croke Park could be converted to seats if fighting in the terraced stand continues
James Cox

The iconic Hill 16 in Croke Park could be converted to seats if fighting in the terraced stand continues.

Video footage emerged over the weekend of an altercation between Armagh and Monaghan fans, during the All-Ireland football quarter-final clash between the two teams.

The footage has been condemned by the GAA, the organisation said it represents "unacceptable behaviour from a small number of supporters".

The GAA's director of communications Alan Milton said the organisation can't turn a blind eye.

Mr Milton told Newstalk: "At a time, ironically, when other sports such as soccer stadiums in Britain are bringing safe standing back in, I think if this was to continue... and I certainly hope it doesn't... you'd have to question if there was a need to put in seats in Hill 16.

"I don't think anyone would be in favour of that, and certainly to that end hopefully people will behave themselves."

