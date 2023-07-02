RTÉ payments controversy: Government not seeking ‘revenge’ in its response, TD says

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A Government TD has denied that the coalition could be seeking “revenge” against RTÉ amid an ongoing controversy around undeclared payments and governance.

It comes after the Irish Mail On Sunday, citing Cabinet sources, reported on plans to split the commercial and public service parts of the broadcaster and implement significant redundancies.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had expressed concern that commercial and public money “all goes into the one pot”, suggesting that would no longer be appropriate.

On foot of the media reports, Minister of State Ossian Smyth said he spoke to Minister for Media Catherine Martin on Sunday morning and said he was assured redundancies are not being sought.

“Her focus is going to be to protect the employees through all of this and to fix RTÉ,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth, who is chairwoman of the media committee, said neither she, her committee, nor the Minister for Media were using the controversy at the broadcaster to “wield revenge”.

Ms Smyth also told Newstalk that, having also spoken to the Ms Martin, she is “sure that that is not the intention of the Government” to implement redundancies or split up RTÉ, saying that staff would not become “collateral damage”.

“I’m pretty certain from speaking with the minister this morning, that is our intention: to protect the staff, to protect RTÉ, and when I say ‘protect’ I mean protect that entity of public service broadcasting.”

Agreeing that putting forward proposals before the review would be putting the cart before the horse, she said that “ultimately, there’s one minister responsible for media” and she wasn’t seeking revenge on the station.

She added: “I don’t think it’s revenge in anybody’s heart or mind in trying to sort out this in RTÉ.”

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch and commercial director Geraldine O’Leary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

The public service broadcaster has been embroiled in controversy since it revealed that it had underdeclared fees paid to highest-earner Ryan Tubridy over several years.

Most of the focus has been on two undeclared €75,000 payments made by RTÉ to Tubridy for the years 2021 and 2022, which were made after RTÉ reportedly underwrote the amounts due to Tubridy from Late Late Show sponsor Renault.

Political and media scrutiny has focused on why this guarantee was given, what level of governance and financial controls are in place at the broadcaster, and the use of a barter account used to pay the amounts, dubbed a “slush fund” by politicians and a former RTÉ chair.

RTÉ operates on a dual funding model, with 55 per cent of its income, €200 million a year, brought in by way of the licence fee – which costs Irish households with a television €160 a year.

Catherine Martin will meet with the RTÉ board chair. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

In recent years, RTÉ has emphasised a funding crisis at the broadcaster and called for reform of the licence fee, stating that millions were being lost annually by people evading the fee and using the RTÉ Player on phones and tablets.

Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday and expected to approve Ms Martin’s proposal to launch an external review into RTÉ’s governance and bring in an auditor.

Mr Smyth said on RTÉ’s The Week In Politics that the external review process is expected to take a number of months, and would include interim reports.

He also said that Ms Martin has the power under the Broadcasting Act to send in an auditor, and he expected that she “will use that power”.

Ms Martin is also due to meet with chairwoman of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst in the coming days to discuss the external review, Mr Bakhurst’s plan to “reconstitute” the executive board and to engage with RTÉ staff.

The Oireachtas media committee has also extended its invitation out to former chairwoman of the RTÉ board Moya Doherty, ex director general Noel Curran, and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe to answer TDs’ and Senators’ questions on Wednesday.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On The Record programme on Sunday, Niamh Smyth said they would try to find out what knowledge there was of the undeclared payments.

“The crux of this is about secret payments and the deception of that and I suppose the intended mechanism that was put in place to deceive, not just the public, but the government and the taxpayer, ultimately,” she said.

Ms Smyth said “it wasn’t lost” on committee members that no executive came to the committee last Wednesday with an opening statement, which is almost always used by witnesses to lay information before committees.

She said that Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly would be invited before members once the work with the RTÉ board and executives had been completed, and said the invite to Dee Forbes “still stands”.

Time is also being set aside in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon to allow TDs to give statements about recent developments.