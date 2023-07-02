Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 09:58

Young man in critical condition following Fermoy crash

A woman in her 50s was also hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries
Muireann Duffy

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Cork.

The two-vehicle crash took place on Saturday, shortly after 8.30pm at McCurtain Street in Fermoy.

The young man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 50s, was also taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The street remains closed on Sunday as a forensic examination of the scene is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, including those with camera footage from the area at the time of the collision, to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025-82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

