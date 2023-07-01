Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 15:57

Banshees of Inisherin pub opens after relocation to Galway village

The now famous pub was restored at Mee's Bar in Kilkerrin
Banshees of Inisherin pub opens after relocation to Galway village

The famous JJ Devine's pub from the Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin will (re)open for business after it was relocated to a village in Co Galway.

The thatch pub was built on location on Achill Island, Co Mayo for the filming of the movie, counting singer-songwriter Taylor Swift among its admirers.

Following the success of the film, for which Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan all received Oscar nominations, the now famous pub was relocated and restored at a family-owned pub in Kilkerrin, Co Galway.

Mee's Bar will celebrate the pub's official opening on Saturday evening, but some images of the new attraction have already been shared on social media.

Co-owner Luke Mee told Galway Bay FM that the pub was in a ruin on Achill Island, which they had rebuilt "in its former glory" at the back of their own pub in Kilkerrin.

Keen to stay true to the film, he said they paused the pub scenes to check they had everything in the right place.

"A few people said is it a replica, but it's not, it's actually the structure from the movie," he said.

More in this section

High Court dismisses man's claim over elbow fracture during PE relay race High Court dismisses man's claim over elbow fracture during PE relay race
Dublin Port profits soar with throughput close to pre-Brexit levels Dublin Port profits soar with throughput close to pre-Brexit levels
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
achill islandgalwaypubbanshees of inisherinkilkerrin
Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’

Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more