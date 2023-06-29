Claim over delay in diagnosing infant's condition settled for interim payment of €570,000

Aodhan O'Faolain

A young boy whom it is claimed suffered lifelong injuries due to a delay in diagnosing his medical condition will receive an interim payment of €570,000 as part of the settlement of his High Court medical negligence claim.

The payment was made in favour of now six-year-old Padraic O'Callaghan, from Kilmeedy, Co Limerick who had sued the HSE for alleged negligence for delaying in diagnosing him with Kawasaki Disease, a condition which often affect young children where blood vessels become inflamed which can adversely impact the heart.

It was claimed that had he been diagnosed at an earlier stage many of the life changing conditions and injuries he has suffered would have been avoided.

Suing through his mother Ms Grainne Hoey, it was claimed that the delay has resulted in her son suffering lifelong complications including a severe cardiac condition.

Damages

As a result the boy brought a claim seeking damages for alleged negligence and breach of duty against the HSE.

The case was settled, and the interim settlement approved by Mr Justice Paul Coffey, without an admission of liability.

Padraic, represented by Robert Fitzpatrick SC instructed by solicitor Ernest Cantillon claimed that in early November 2016, when the plaintiff was six weeks old, he was brought to University Hospital Limerick with symptoms including coughing, vomiting, and a high temperature.

He was discharged after being diagnosed with a respirator tract infection, but his symptoms persisted, and after a few days he was brought back to the hospital.

Again, the boy was discharged after doctors said the boy had a viral respiratory tract infection.

He was admitted to the hospital for a third time when his temperature allegedly spiked and he began to develop a rash on his body.

It is alleged that after undergoing several medical tests in UHL it was suspected that he may have viral meningitis.

Counsel said that when her son's condition did not improve, and the skin on his fingers began to peel, his mother "Googled" her son's symptoms.

The results suggested that he had Kawasaki Disease.

Counsel said that Ms Hoey raised this with doctors treating her son, who it is claimed eventually made an incomplete diagnosis of that condition.

It is claimed that after treating the boy for Kawasaki Disease, several weeks after he was first admitted to the hospital, he began to respond.

The boy was transferred to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed as having Kawasaki Disease.

Counsel said that while her son was in UHL Ms Hoey felt she was not being listened to particular when she first raised the issue of Kawasaki Disease. and wanted her son moved from Limerick to the children's hospital in Crumlin sooner than he was.

As a result of the alleged delayed diagnosis Padraic has suffered life changing injuries to the blood vessels, including those of his heart.

He is also at high risk of conditions including a bleed to the brain, and should avoid contact sports, and taking long haul flights, it was claimed.

Medical treatments

The court heard that while the boy attends school, but that requires extra attention and needs to be careful when in the schoolyard.

He has also required regular monitoring and medical treatments throughout his young life. He will be on blood thinning medication, such as Warfarin and aspirin for the rest of his life.

Ms Hoey told the court that she and was she was unhappy that no admission of liability had been made by the defendant in the case.

She also told the court that hoped that no other parent or child would have to go through what they had endured, and that "lessons had been learned".

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the case was a "uniquely tragic case" and one where "most extraordinarily" Ms Hoey had diagnosed the condition "before the doctors did."

The judge said that he had no hesitation in approving the interim settlement. As part of the settlement the matter will return before the courts in five years' time.

Mr Fitzpatrick also told the court was informed that a personal injuries claim brought by Mrs Hoey arising out of her son's treatment, could also be struck out.