Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics

James Cox

Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh will be two-time Olympians following quarter-final wins today at the European Games.

Tokyo gold medalist Harrington advanced to the lightweight semi-finals courtesy of a win over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson.

While Walsh was a unanimous victor over Danish featherweight Melissa Mortensen.

Sligo’s Dean Clancy secured a first ever Olympic place, beating Italian light-welterweight Gianluigi Malanga in their quarter-final.

However, welterweight Amy Broadhurst and light-flyweight Daina Moorehouse both lost their quarter-finals by split decision, missing out on Olympic qualification for now.

There were also quarter-final defeats for Meath bantamweight Jennifer Lehane, and Donegal light heavyweight Kelyn Cassidy.

Jack Marley is through to the heavyweight semi-finals following his comprehensive win over Croatia’s Marko Calic - Marley must reach the final to secure Olympic qualification.

And Aoife O’Rourke is through to the middleweight semi-finals following a unanimous win over Sweden’s Love Holgersson.

O’Rourke too must reach a final to book an Olympic place.