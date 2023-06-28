Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 21:39

Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon invited to join Academy

The organisation announced on Wednesday it had extended membership invitations to 398 individuals.
Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon invited to join Academy

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Oscar-nominated Irish actors Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon are among the hundreds of new people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organisation announced on Wednesday it had extended membership invitations to 398 individuals who had “distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures”.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Press Room – London
Kerry Condon (Ian West/PA)

Mescal’s fellow best actor nominee Austin Butler, and best supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan were also among the actors to be invited.

Quan’s Everything, Everywhere, All At Once co star Stephanie Hsu was also listed, as were the film’s directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and British stars Nicholas Hoult and Lashana Lynch.

US pop superstar Taylor Swift was also listed as being invited, following her work on Where The Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar Jones, and Cats.

An Irish Goodbye
An Irish Goodbye (Ian West/PA)

Tom Berkeley and Ross White, whose short film An Irish Goodbye won the Oscar for best live action short film, were invited in the Short Films and Feature Animation category.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership,” said Academy president Janet Yang.

“They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

More in this section

Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim
'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck 'Three dumb truckers': Trains delayed as two bridges struck
Woman who was defrauded by daughter has mortgage charge set aside Woman who was defrauded by daughter has mortgage charge set aside
showbizpaul mescallashana lynchoscarsacademyoscarkerry condonjanet yangnicholas houltdaniel scheinertdaniel kwanke huy quanross whitetom berkeley
Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears

Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more