HMV opens first store in Dublin in a decade

Katie Mellett

HMV will open its doors in Dublin on June 30th, 2023 at 18 Henry Street. This will be HMV's first store in Ireland for almost 10 years.

The shop will stock over 15,000 products across their three floors in the 6,000 sq. ft store. There will be 10,000 vinyl albums and CDs, as well as a wide range of music technology products.

There will be over 3,000 products across franchises such as Stranger Things, Pokémon, Star Wars, Marvel and DC, as well as over 1,000 different T-shirt designs. The first 150 customers who make a purchase will receive a free opening day goodie bag full of Kenji or Funko products.

HMV will open at 10am on Friday, June 30th where customers can also take advantage of amazing in-store offers, including the two for €50 vinyl offer. Its opening hours will be 9am to 7 pm on Monday to Wednesday and Friday to Saturday, 9am to 8pm on Thursday and 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

With a purpose-built performance space in-store, HMV Henry Street is expected to draw signings and performances from both established international artists and grassroots local bands. So far, the programme has seen over 1,600 gigs performed this year in stores across the UK.

Phil Halliday, HMV Managing Director, UK and Ireland said: “hmv has a rich history in Dublin, and we’re hugely excited it is the first destination for our overseas expansion. We cannot wait to open our doors and welcome fans back. Our customers will notice our dedication to becoming the best music destination in town , but will also find we’ve expanded our offering to a host of must-have ranges they won’t find anywhere else under one roof.”

On Saturday, July 1st, there are four exciting events happening as part of HMV’s Live & Local programme, more information will be announced on HMV's Instagram.