Lana Del Rey announces surprise Dublin gig

Katie Mellett

Lana Del Rey has announced a surprise gig in Dublin's 3Arena on July 7th as part of her European tour.

Del Rey surprised her Irish fans with this news on June 27th. She also announced shows in Amsterdam on July 4th and in Paris on July 10th.

She made the decision to add extra dates to her European tour following her performance at Glastonbury Festival. She said: "I love Europe and after playing Glastonbury, have decided to play a few more shows in various countries around my Hyde Park Show in London on July 9."

The American singer experienced several difficulties at Glastonbury Festival as her mic was cut off at midnight after she arrived more than 30 minutes late to the festival, leaving her fans waiting because her "hair takes so long". As a result, she had to sing her hit song "Video Games" acapella as the crowd sang along.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, June 30th, at 9am and prices will start from €69.70.