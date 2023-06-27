Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 10:54

Slieve League closed by gardaí as two arrested following alleged assault

Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate the ongoing garda investigation.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have been arrested following an alleged assault in Co Donegal.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses following the incident that is understood to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area over Saturday and Sunday.

The man and woman are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at garda stations in Co Donegal.

Public access to Slieve League, a major tourist destination on the Wild Atlantic Way, remains closed to facilitate the ongoing garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th and who may have camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

donegalirishalleged assaultslieve league
