Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in Dublin for new project

Giancarlo Esposito has arrived in Dublin ahead of a new project.

The Breaking Bad star tweeted ahead of his first day on set for his new project, adding it gives him the chance to visit his "buds" in Ireland.

Esposito visited some of Dublin's top spots, such as the Forty Foot in Dún Laoghaire, where he posed for photos with some "young bucks". He also posted photographs from Trinity College's library and the Apples and Atoms statue outside the Institute of Physics.

The 65-year-old told his 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 624,000 Twitter followers: "I love the f***in' Irish".

He also assured fans he will keep them up to date on this new project.

Esposito has a long list of credits, including his portrayal of Moff Gideon in Disney's live-action television series The Mandalorian, Akela in The Jungle Book and Pastor Ramon Cruz in The Get Down.

However, the Danish-born star is best known for playing Gus Fring, a ruthless drug lord and fast-food mogul in Breaking Bad.

In 2012 and 2023, he won the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Fring.

