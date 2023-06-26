Team Ireland arrive home after hugely successful Special Olympics

Michael Bolton

Team Ireland returned home to a hero's welcome at Dublin Airport following the Special Olympics in Germany.

The team claimed an impressive medal haul in Berlin, totalling 24 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze.

Seventy-three Irish athletes competed across 12 sports, with over 190 countries represented at the games.

99 seconds of pure goodness from the Terminal 2 Arrivals hall at Dublin Airport today as the heroic @SOIreland team (and their 75 medals) landed back to meet their very noisy and excited loved ones. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/wX1Qo3PPfv — Graeme McQueen (@GraemeMcQ) June 26, 2023

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin said the Irish athletes will "inspire future generations to qualify and compete at world-level".

Around 330,000 people attended across the eight days of action in the German capital.

Special Olympics Ireland chief executive Matt English commended the incredible Irish performances.

"I am absolutely ecstatic. I couldn't be any prouder of all the athletes they did absolutely brilliant. The coaches, they trained them all so well. Everyone is tired now, but we are full of joy and memories that will last a lifetime."