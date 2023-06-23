Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 06:48

Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia

The visitors had led at half-time following Courtney Brosnan’s own goal.
Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia

By PA Sport Staff

Amber Barrett struck twice as the Republic of Ireland came from behind to beat Zambia 3-2 at the Tallaght Stadium.

Zambia hit the front 18 minutes in when Courtney Brosnan put through her own net and held the lead at half-time.

The home side levelled things up from the penalty spot just after half-time through Barrett after Susan Katongo handled inside the area.

Ireland’s second-half fightback was complete just after the hour mark when Claire O’Riordan nodded in Megan Connolly’s delivery and they made it three with 20 minutes to go through Barrett’s second of the night.

Racheal Kundananji replied for the visitors late on but Ireland held firm to secure the victory as their preparations for the World Cup continue.

Click here for our guide to the Women's World Cup.

More in this section

European court rules Ireland did not discriminate against women refused child benefit European court rules Ireland did not discriminate against women refused child benefit
Electrician jailed for laundering close to €270,000 in cash Electrician jailed for laundering close to €270,000 in cash
Stardust manager thought fire was deliberately started so people could 'rob the bars' Stardust manager thought fire was deliberately started so people could 'rob the bars'
soccerrepublic of irelandwomen's sportzambiarepublic of ireland womenamber barrett
Jury in child cruelty and sexual abuse case shown specialist interview with alleged victim

Jury in child cruelty and sexual abuse case shown specialist interview with alleged victim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more