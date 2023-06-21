Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 19:00

Boy (13) dies in two-vehicle collision in Kilkenny

A teenager has died in a collision between a car and a jeep in Co Kilkenny
James Cox

A teenager has died in a collision between a car and a jeep in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash which occurred shortly after 2pm on Wednesday on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort, Co Kilkenny.

A passenger in the car, a 13-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of this car was taken to St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the jeep (a man and a woman) were also taken to St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny for treatment of their injuries.

The N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark remains closed at this time but is expected to reopen shortly. Local diversions are in place. Forensic collision investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

