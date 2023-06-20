Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 22:06

Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards

Nathan Collins has won Ireland's senior international player of the year at the FAI Awards tonight
James Cox

Nathan Collins has won Ireland’s senior international player of the year at the FAI Awards tonight.

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was named senior women's international player of the year.

Evan Ferguson was named young men’s player of the year, with Heather Payne taking the inaugural young women's player of the year award.

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney was named SSE Airtricity League player of the year.

FAI Award winners

Senior Men's International Player of the Year: Nathan Collins

Young Men's International Player of the Year: Evan Ferguson

Senior Women's International Player of the Year: Courtney Brosnan

Young Women's International Player of the Year: Heather Payne

International Goal of the Year: Amber Barrett v Scotland

Men's U-21 International Player of the Year: Will Smallbone

Men's U-19 International Player of the Year: Sean Grehan

Men's U-18 International Player of the Year: Sam Curtis

Men's U-17 International Player of the Year: Naj Razi

Men's U-16 International Player of the Year: Matthew Moore

Men's U-15 International Player of the Year: Rory Finneran

U-18 Schools International Player of the Year: Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow)

Women's U-19 International Player of the Year: Scarlett Herron

Women's U-17 International Player of the Year: Aoife Kelly

Women's U-16 International Player of the Year: Freya Healy

U-15 Girls schools International Player of the Year: Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon)

Football For All International Player of the Year: Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal)

SSE Airtricty League Player of the Year: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)

Amateur International Player of the Year: Stephen Chambers

Special Merit: Niamh O'Donoghue

Hall of Fame: Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden

nathan collins fai awards evan ferguson courtney brosnan
