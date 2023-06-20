Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards

James Cox
FAI Award winners
Senior Men's International Player of the Year: Nathan Collins
Young Men's International Player of the Year: Evan Ferguson
Senior Women's International Player of the Year: Courtney Brosnan
Young Women's International Player of the Year: Heather Payne
International Goal of the Year: Amber Barrett v Scotland
Men's U-21 International Player of the Year: Will Smallbone
Men's U-19 International Player of the Year: Sean Grehan
Men's U-18 International Player of the Year: Sam Curtis
Men's U-17 International Player of the Year: Naj Razi
Men's U-16 International Player of the Year: Matthew Moore
Men's U-15 International Player of the Year: Rory Finneran
U-18 Schools International Player of the Year: Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow)
Women's U-19 International Player of the Year: Scarlett Herron
Women's U-17 International Player of the Year: Aoife Kelly
Women's U-16 International Player of the Year: Freya Healy
U-15 Girls schools International Player of the Year: Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon)
Football For All International Player of the Year: Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal)
SSE Airtricty League Player of the Year: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)
Amateur International Player of the Year: Stephen Chambers
Special Merit: Niamh O'Donoghue
Hall of Fame: Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden