Taylor Swift announces Irish tour dates

Katie Mellett

Taylor Swift has announced additional dates to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour today.

The UK and Europe leg of this iconic tour will kick off on May 9th, 2024 in Paris and finish up in London on August 17th, 2024.

Taylor Swift will play to her Irish fans on June 28th and 29th, 2024, in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, ending a gap of six years since Swift last performed in Croke Park in 2018.

The American leg of The Eras Tour was very popular and nearly every show was a sell-out. She sang all of her classic hits such as Love Story, Fearless, Look What You Made Me Do, All Too Well and Anti-Hero as well as many more.

To help tickets reach the hands of fans who want to attend the shows, there will be the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale dates.

Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page until June 23rd at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates. However, being registered does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.

Tickets for Taylor Swift's Dublin concerts go on-sale on July 13th, 2023 at 10am (local time).

Fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied at checkout. The Taylor Swift UK store Midnights pre-order pre-sale access ticket sale begins on July 11th at 10am (local time) for Dublin.

Tickets for all UK & Europe dates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while tickets lasts.