Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 16:13

Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin concert due to illness

Frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis and has been ordered to rest.
Katie Mellett

The Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their concert at Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday.

The band cancelled the show following medical advice as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis and has been ordered to rest.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the band said they were "extremely sorry to announce the cancellation."


The concert was a sellout and Swedish garage rock band The Hives and an alternative rock band called The Mysterines from Liverpool were announced as supporting acts.

Ticketmaster said it will issue full refunds to everyone who bought tickets.

On the band's Instagram account, the Arctic Monkeys apologised for the disappointment to their Irish fans.

Some fans offered well-wishes to Alex, hoping for his speedy recovery, while others were very disappointed that the show had been cancelled and no extra date was announced.

The band are still set to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday.

