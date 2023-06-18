Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 11:53

Over 2,000 Gardaí assaulted while on duty in the past seven years

There were 509 in the Dublin metropolitan region, while outside of Dublin, Kerry had the highest number of assaults against Gardaí with 157 incidents.
Over 2,000 Gardaí assaulted while on duty in the past seven years

Kenneth Fox

Over 2,000 Gardaí have been assaulted while on duty over the past seven years, according to a Fine Gael TD.

Deputy Alan Farrell, Fine Gael’s Justice spokesperson, said: “Gardaí put themselves in harm’s way on a constant basis to protect the people and communities they serve; they deserve our utmost respect and appreciation for the work they do.

“Unfortunately, we have seen steady increase in assaults against Gardaí in recent years, with 186 members of the force attacked while on duty this year to the end of May alone.

Deputy Farrell said figures provided to him show from 2015 to December 2022, 2,080 Gardaí were assaulted while on active duty.

It includes 509 in the Dublin metropolitan region, while outside of Dublin, Kerry had the highest number of assaults against Gardaí with 157 incidents.

“In Tipperary 135 Gardaí were attacked, while in Waterford and Galway the numbers stood at 156 and 110 respectively.

“These heinous attacks are an attack not just on the individual but on communities as a whole. It is essential that frontline workers are protected while carrying out their roles and that the law reflects and responds to any situation that they find themselves in.

“Building stronger, safer communities is one of Minister Helen McEntee’s central priorities and this of course includes the frontline heroes who protect our communities."

Separate figures he obtained also show that last year saw the highest number of Gardaí assaulted over a ten-year period, with 305 members of the force sustaining injury following an assault while on duty.

“We also regularly see racially motivated abuse and harassment against Gardaí from a minority background with these incidents then posted on social media in some cases.

"This is reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest terms, these workers do not deserve to be harassed as they carry out their duty.

“Government recently agreed to increase sentences for assaults causing harm to Gardaí and emergency service workers, which will enable members of the judiciary to hand down tougher sentences to the perpetrators of these appalling crimes."

Deputy Farrell said bodycams will be vital in terms of protecting gardai Gardaí and for evidence of the nature of assaults and incidents that they are facing.

"It also makes little sense that the only individual involved in a confrontation with a member of the force who is without a camera and with footage of the incident is the Gardaí themselves," he said.

More in this section

Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime
Three people taken to hospital in Meath after assault at Slane concert Three people taken to hospital in Meath after assault at Slane concert
Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway
dublingardaiassaultirelandon dutyalan farell td
House catches fire after being struck by lightning in Clare

House catches fire after being struck by lightning in Clare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more