Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 20:15

Man dies, three injured, in crash in Co Kerry

One man died and three people are hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision in Co Kerry on Saturday afternoon
James Cox

One man died and three people are hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision in Co Kerry on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred on the R552 in Ballylongford, Co Kerry.

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 4pm. The driver of one of these cars and sole occupant, a man, suffered fatal injuries.

The three occupants of the second car are currently receiving treatment for their injuries. A man and woman have been taken University Hospital Kerry while a female, in her teens, has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

The scene remains preserved this evening to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

