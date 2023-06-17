What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Saturday's front pages focus on a range of stories from an Irish Times poll showing voters want to keep Ireland's neutrality to Garda apologising over a leak which caused huge damage to the name of Pat Carey.

The Irish Times lead with a poll which shows there is clear majority support for the retention of Ireland’s current model of neutrality, but voters also want to see the State “significantly increase its military capacity” to defend airspace and territorial waters.

The Irish Examiner report former Minister Pat Carey said the damage to his good name will never be fully repaired, despite an apology from the Garda Commissioner over a leaking controversy.

The Echo report that a man aged in his 30s who was seriously assaulted in Cork city centre in broad daylight on Wednesday has died.

In the UK, former British prime minister Boris Johnson once again dominates the front pages across the UK as the fallout from partygate continues.

The Daily Mirror continues its focus on Mr Johnson, telling the former PM to take note after the King’s Birthday Honours list was announced.

The Independent reveals an eyewitness account of Mr Johnson’s “boozing, bragging and blatant rule-breaking”.

The Times says security concerns have been raised after security services found highly sensitive material in Mr Johnson’s notebooks.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express relays a message from Mr Johnson, who is urging his allies to ignore the partygate “farce” and to “move on”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times say the Government is facing a “financial timebomb” as homeowners are set to face an increase in monthly payments before the next election.

Mortgage rates also make the front of the i, with the paper revealing banks are pocketing £4.8 billion by increasing home loans faster than savings.

The Daily Telegraph says Bank of England boss Mark Carney is blaming Brexit for inflation and Britain’s slow financial growth.

The Daily Mail reports the first hose ban is already in place with the restrictions placed on more than one million people.

And the Daily Star says naturists are urging the public to skinny dip in the midst of Britain’s 30 degree heatwave.