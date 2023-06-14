Ireland v Greece: Time, channel, team news

James Cox

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualification campaign continues on Friday with an away clash against Greece.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Where is the game and what time is kick-off?

The match takes place at the Opap Arena in Athens. It starts at 7.45pm Irish time.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on RTÉ 2, while it can also be streamed on the RTÉ Player.

What's at stake?

Group B is extremely competitive so three points would be the best outcome for Stephen Kenny's men. Ireland lost 1-0 to group favourites France in their opening fixture despite a spirited display at the Aviva Stadium.

While a loss wouldn't be definitive at this early stage, it would put Ireland under a lot of pressure.

With the Netherlands also in the mix, second place will probably be contested between them along with Ireland and Greece.

Greece have three points after winning their opening fixture against Gibraltar.

Odds

Ireland - 14/5

Draw - 2/1

Greece - 21/20

Republic of Ireland Squad - Greece & Gibraltar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).

Team news

The team news isn't in yet, but we'll get it to you as soon as there is confirmation from Kenny.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland face a tough away gam against Denmark on Friday. The Danes are the favourites for Group H despite the fact Slovenia currently sit on top after a strong start.

Michael O'Neill's side beat San Marion 2-0 in their opening fixture before a defeat to Finland.