Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 18:01

'Farewell gathering' for Christy Dignam to be held before private funeral

The music legend died peacefully at his home on Tuesday
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A “farewell gathering” will be held for Christy Dignam in Finglas on Saturday before his private funeral.

The music legend, diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in 2013, died peacefully at home on Tuesday in the “loving care of his family”, according to his funeral notice.

It said: “The charismatic frontman of Aslan truly earned his place as an Irish rock legend, winning accolades and drawing him into the collective hearts of the nation, while remaining true to his Finglas roots.

“Christy’s songs and voice provided the backdrop to successive generations enraptured by his lyrics, his passion, and his stage presence.

“Modest and down-to-earth, Christy was as comfortable and happy singing at small intimate gigs as he was to packed venues.”

The notice said Dignam was a “general supporter of countless charity events” and often turned “up at the bedsides of admirers who were ill”.

It added: “Christy’s loss leaves a void that will be impossible to fill.

“He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn, his darling daughter Kiera, grandchildren Cian, Ava and Jake, son-in-law Darren Moran, sisters and brothers Bernadette, Deirdre, James, Brian, Therese, Jackie and Eddie, extended family, fellow Aslan members, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him.”

The farewell gathering, featuring a video tribute, will take place in Farnham Drive, opposite Erin’s Isle GAA club, at about 10am.

