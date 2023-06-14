Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 07:40

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A staffing crisis in autism services and the death of Aslan singer Christy Dignam are among the front page stories in Wednesday's papers
A staffing crisis in autism services and the death of Aslan singer Christy Dignam are among the front page stories in Wednesday's papers.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both lead with the report of the Joint Committee on Autism, which calls on the State to subsidise travel for disability workers returning to Ireland to help tackle a staffing crisis in autism services.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is under pressure to hike the state pension by €20 per week in a list of Budget demands from TDs and senators, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail says the former minister for justice Simon Harris ordered a review into cutting jail sentences in a bid to deal with prison overcrowding.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star feature tributes to Christy Dignam on their front pages. The Aslan singer died on Tuesday aged 63.

The British papers are focused on a deadly knife attack in Nottingham in which three people were killed.

The Times, The Sun and Daily Star report a 31-year-old man is in police custody after three people were stabbed to death before the attacker allegedly stole one of the victim’s van and attempted to run over three people.

The Guardian, Metro and The Daily Telegraph say two of the victims were university students, while the third was a man in his 50s.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror report the student victims were just five minutes from home, while the Daily Mail says they were killed as they walked home after a night out.

Elsewhere, mortgage stress in the UK is on track to hit levels last seen in the 1980s, according to the i.

And the Financial Times leads with the governor of the Bank of England’s comments that inflation is “taking a lot longer” than hoped to come down.

More in this section

