Aslan singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63

Aslan singer Christy Dignam has died aged 63, his family have confirmed.

His daughter Kiera released a statement on social media announcing his death on Tuesday afternoon.

"On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam," she wrote on Facebook.

"Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family."

In 2013, the singer revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer. In January this year, Dignam's family announced he was receiving palliative care at home.



Kiera asked people to honour the family's privacy as they grieved and thanked his fans for the love and support they have shown.

"Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person," she wrote on the post.

Dignam had celebrated his 63rd birthday just over two weeks ago.

The singer grew up in Finglas in Dublin and was known not only for his role in the band Aslan but for speaking openly about his struggles drug addiction.

Last September, the band cancelled a 40th anniversary gig in the 3Arena due to Christy suffering a health setback.

It had been rescheduled for March 18th this year, however after Christy's family released a statement to say he was receving palliative care, the band announced all future shows were cancelled.

In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent six months in the care of the haematology team.