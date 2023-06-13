What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the Government ruling out a cap on data centre's energy use to Varadkar warning against an overly cautious budget.

The Irish Times lead with a piece on the Coalition who is set to resist calls from the Opposition to halt data centre growth despite a 31 per cent increase in electricity consumption by the centres.

The Irish Examiner reports that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that a cautious budget could push more people into poverty and financial distress,

The Echo focus on a man who was jailed for six years after a "shocking" sexual assault on a woman walking her dog in Cork.

Good morning, here's the front page of today's Irish Independent

Don't miss your fantastic weekly Good Health pullout in Tuesday's Irish Daily Mail!

Morning, readers. Here's a look at today's front page of the Belfast Telegraph.



To read the full newspaper on your device, go Premium+

Meanwhile, in the UK a “war of words” breaking out between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak leads Tuesday papers.

The Independent and Metro report Mr Johnson has denied he asked the PM to bend honours rules, with the latter dubbing the verbal spat between the pair “all out war”.

INDEPENDENT: Boris: I didn't ask PM to bend honours rules …he's talking rubbish

Staying with the former prime minister, The Times says the privileges committee is set to find that Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament over the Downing Street parties scandal.

THE TIMES: Ex - PM was not told he had obeyed Covid rules

As the findings are revealed, the Daily Mirror says Covid victims “deserve better”.

The Daily Express reports Mr Johnson has vowed to make a return to frontline politics.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph carries comments from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt suggesting taxes could fall if the UK boosts productivity in the public sector.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



Hunt: I'll put us on path to lower tax



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The Daily Mail leads with accusations that Labour is abandoning the “law-abiding majority” by opposing curbs on “eco-zealots and Channel migrants”.

The Guardian reports there has been a backlash after a woman was sentenced to more than two years in prison for procuring drugs to induce an abortion after the legal limit.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 13 June 2023: Outrage as woman jailed for abortion after legal cut-off

An alleged Russian intelligence asset and his family are living in the UK after his family used the Government’s Ukrainian refugee scheme to join him, according to the i.

I: The Russian 'agent' living in UK with his family ….thanks to Homes for Ukraine

The Financial Times reports MPs are set to grill executives from the financial watchdog over its handling of misconduct allegations against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey.

FT UK: MPs to grill City watchdog over Odey investigation

The Sun leads with an image of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish being assisted out of a hotel by his teammates after a night of celebrating his side’s treble achievement.

On tomorrow's front page: Hilarious moment Jack Grealish is carried out of hotel by Kyle Walker after marathon booze session following treble win

And the Daily Star says a former US intelligence officer has claimed the Pope had a hand in covering up a UFO crash in Italy in the 1930s.