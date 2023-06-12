Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 09:17

Rhasidat Adeleke thanks supporters after record-breaking win in Texas

The performance moves Adeleke into the top 20 on the World 400m all-time list.
Rhasidat Adeleke won gold at the NCAA Championships in Texas at the weekend, breaking her own Irish 400m record in the process.

The 20-year-old Tallaght native became the first Irish sprinter to win a NCAA title after she registered a meet-record time of 49.20.

Adeleke also helped her Texas team to a 4x100m victory. The college took the overall women's team title for the fifth time in their history.

Following the competition at her home track at the University of Texas in Austin, Adeleke thanked her supporters on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who helped me get here & to everyone who supports me, it doesn’t go unnoticed," she wrote on Twitter.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin also congratulated the Dublin athlete on her achievements.

He wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Rhasidat Adeleke on another Irish 400m record. Superb run and victory. Everyone in Ireland so proud of all you are achieving."

athleticstexasirelandrhasidat adeleke
