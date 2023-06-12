What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Homeless asylum seekers and social housing waiting lists are among the lead stories in Monday's newspapers.

The Irish Times reports that almost 1,400 international protection applicants have been forced into homelessness this year due to a lack of State accommodation, including four unaccompanied children.

A children's charity is launching a public appeal for urgent funding to keep their helpline operating, the Irish Examiner reports.

Over 5,000 offers of social housing were refused in the past two years, with a variety of reasons given, the Irish Independent has revealed.

The Irish Daily Mail says supermarkets face multimillion-euro fines if found guilty of profiteering by a new regulator.

The Miami Heat mascot was treated in hospital after taking two punches from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a skit, according to the Irish Daily Mirror.

Mafia expert Professor Anna Sergi has told the Irish Daily Star how Daniel Kinahan’s former partner in crime, Italian Raffaele Imperiale, will turn on him.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that detectives investigating Chloe Mitchell’s disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena. Two men have since been charged over the murder and disappearance of the Co Antrim woman.

Boris Johnson’s resignation and the arrest of former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon dominated the front pages across the UK on Monday.

Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to be suspended from the SNP led the front of the Telegraph, while the Financial Times says the arrest is a “hammer blow” for the SNP.

The Sun and the Daily Express also reported on the arrest of Ms Sturgeon.

The Guardian chose Boris Johnson for their main story on the front page, saying senior Tories told him to “shut up and go away”.

The Times and i had Mr Johnson and Ms Sturgeon both feature on their front pages.

The Daily Mirror’s front page was the tragic boat fire off the coast of Egypt that has left three British divers unaccounted for.

The Daily Mail relays Suella Braverman’s message about Keir Starmer, saying he is in the “pocket of the eco-mob”.

And the Daily Star say a woman is convinced King Henry I is buried under a carpark in Reading.