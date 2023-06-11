Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 12:14

Miami Heat mascot treated at ER after Conor McGregor punches

Pull your punches, McGregor
Miami Heat mascot treated at ER after Conor McGregor punches

Thomson Reuters

Pull your punches, McGregor.

The man who plays the part of Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, was treated at a local emergency room Friday night after taking two punches from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a Game 4 skit, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Burnie was treated and released with pain medication and is doing well, per the report.

Burnie came out with gold boxing gloves to help McGregor promote his pain relief spray in the third quarter of Miami's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. But the Dubliner must have thought he saw mortal enemy Dustin Poirier.

McGregor landed a left hook to Burnie that sent the furried creature to the floor, where McGregor landed another punch before spraying Burnie with his product as he was dragged away.

McGregor last fought -- on the UFC circuit -- in July 2021, a second loss to Poirier which also resulted in McGregor breaking his leg.

More in this section

Man charged with assault after stabbing man in the heart denied bail Man charged with assault after stabbing man in the heart denied bail
Women of Honour group urges wide-ranging terms for Defence Forces abuse inquiry Women of Honour group urges wide-ranging terms for Defence Forces abuse inquiry
Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare collision Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare collision
mcgregorconor mcgregormiami heatmascotburnienba finals
Bus Éireann looking to spend €30 million on electric charges for buses

Bus Éireann looking to spend €30 million on electric charges for buses

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more