Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare collision

James Cox

Four people were injured in a serious collision that occurred on the Sallins bypass in Co Kildare late on Sunday night.

Gardaí in Clane are currently at the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately 11.15pm on Sunday evening.

A two-vehicle collision occurred and both men (mid 40s and mid 70s) in the first vehicle were removed from the scene to the Mater Hospital in Dublin where they remain in critical condition.

The man and woman, both aged in their late 20s, of the second vehicle were removed from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital and remain in serious but stable condition.

The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene at present.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the Sallins bypass between 11pm and 11.30pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information can contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.