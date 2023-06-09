Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 13:22

Man arrested in connection with Dublin city centre robbery

Gardaí have arrested a man following a robbery on Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1 on Thursday evening
James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man following a robbery on Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1 on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 9pm, the suspect approached a man on Abbey Street Lower armed with a knife and demanded money, gardaí said. The suspect assaulted the man and proceeded to steal cash from him, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Gardaí were notified of the incident and apprehended the suspect on Abbey Street Lower a short time later. The man (aged in his 20s) was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Dublin.

The injured man was taken to The Mater Hospital for treatment of his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

