Manchester United to face Athletic Bilbao in Aviva Stadium friendly

James Cox

Manchester United look set to conclude their pre-season programme at the Aviva Stadium.

They will play Athletic Bilbao at the Lansdowne Road venue on Sunday, August 6th.

The match comes six days before the start of the Premier League season.

United's last game in Ireland was a 2-1 victory over Italian side Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium in 2017.

United also featured in the first ever football game at the Aviva Stadium, against a League of Ireland XI on August 4th, 2010.

The Manchester United team that lined out at the Aviva Stadium in 2017. Photo: Inpho

Alex Ferguson's side were too much for the League of Ireland selection as they ran out 7-1 winners, with Park Ji-Sung scoring the first ever goal at the Aviva Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao also played at the Aviva Stadium in 2017, three days after the United v Sampdoria match. They lost 3-1 to Liverpool in Dublin.

Unted's pre-season beigns with a clash against Leeds in Oslo on July 12th. They then face Lyon in Edinburgh before a tour of the US.

In the States they will face Arsenal in New York on July 23rd, Real Madrid in Houston on July 26th, and Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on July 30th.

Irish United fans could see some of the club's new stars with Erik ten Hag reportedly planning a busy transfer window, with reported targets including Mason Mount, Kim Min-Jae and Rasmus Hojlund.