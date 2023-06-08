Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 21:40

Former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan dies aged 79

James Cox

Former Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan has died aged 79.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his condolences, Mr Varadkar said he is "deeply saddened" to hear of Mr Coghlan's death.

He said Mr Coghlan was a very proud Kerryman, and during his professional life was a member of Killarney Urban District Council, to which he was first elected in 1985.

“Paul was hard-working, dedicated and never forgot his roots in the Kingdom. Perhaps most importantly, he was always courteous and kind and was driven by his commitment to public service and his local community.

“I served with him in the Oireachtas between 2007 and his retirement in 2020. But even before that, as Councillor, Paul offered encouragement and practical support. He was very collegial and affable in his approach to politics. He would talk to anyone and fell out with no one. While we did not always see eye to eye on policy, he was always very kind, very good company and he will be missed by his colleagues and party.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Paul’s wife Peggy and children Michael, Mairead, Áine, John Paul and Aoife."

He was first elected to Seanad Éireann in 1997, and he was elected to Kerry County Council in 1991.

He was also a founding director of Radio Kerry and was a trustee and former chairman of Muckross House.

leo varadkar fine gael kerry seanad éireann paul coghlan
