Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 07:47

Cyclist dies in collision in Tallaght

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in the Fortunestown Lane area, Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday evening, at approximately 10.30pm.

A male cyclist (aged in his late teens) was seriously injured when he collided with a pillar in a residential area. Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators yesterday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

