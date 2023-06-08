Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 07:54

Government set to pay €1.5 million to the EU over lack of space for Asylum Seekers

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman will receive Cabinet approval for the memo voluntary solidarity mechanism.
Government set to pay €1.5 million to the EU over lack of space for Asylum Seekers

Michael Bolton

The Government is set to make a financial contribution of €1.5 million to the European Union as the State can't provide accommodation to an additional 350 asylum seekers.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman will receive Cabinet approval for the memo voluntary solidarity mechanism. The scheme requires member states to accommodate refugees or pay a financial contribution if they can't.

According to the Irish Times, the two Ministers will tell the Cabinet that due to the large unforeseen increase in the number of people fleeing Ukraine and international protection applicants, the State’s capacity to provide accommodation is under “severe pressure”.

Part of the solidarity agreement was that the State previously agreed to accept an extra 350 international protection applicants.

However, due to an unforeseen amount of refugees and asylum seekers already in the country, with Ireland currently accommodating over 80,000 people, the Government is going to offer to pay €1.5 million instead.

More in this section

Gerard Hutch refused legal costs after his acquittal in Regency murder trial Gerard Hutch refused legal costs after his acquittal in Regency murder trial
Man pleads guilty to trying to obtain child sex abuse images Man pleads guilty to trying to obtain child sex abuse images
Kilkenny hurling coach who conned friend out of €40k withdraws appeal Kilkenny hurling coach who conned friend out of €40k withdraws appeal
european uniondepartment of justiceasylum seekersdepartment of integration
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more