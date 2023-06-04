Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 12:20

Man arrested in Belfast over Cork assault

The 36-year-old was detained under an international warrant by local response officers in north Belfast on Saturday evening.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man who was wanted for trial in the Republic of Ireland in relation to an assault in Fermoy, County Cork, has been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The 36-year-old was detained under an international warrant by local response officers in north Belfast on Saturday evening.

He was due to be taken before an extradition court in the city on Sunday.

Sergeant Davey, from the International Policing Unit, said: “The arrest is an another great example of partnership working between An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency, north Belfast response officers and the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.

“Our determination and commitment to working with international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice continues.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

