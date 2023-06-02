Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 15:50

Police investigate potential link after series of attacks on Belfast phone masts

There were five reports of attacks on phone masts and an electric box in west Belfast.
Police investigate potential link after series of attacks on Belfast phone masts

By Rebecca Black, PA

Police are investigating a potential link in a series of arson attacks on phone masts in west Belfast.

There were five reports of attacks on phone masts and an electric box from late on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday.

The first phone mast targeted was in the Donegall Road at around 11.15pm on Thursday.

Fifteen minutes later another phone mast was attacked in the Owenvarragh Park area.

 

A third phone mast was targeted on the Springfield Road at around 1.10am on Friday, and an electric box shortly before 2.45am in the Monagh Bypass area.

Police later discovered a phone mast on fire in the Stewartstown Road area at around 3.45am.

A police spokesman said officers are investigating a potential link in the attacks.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dashcam or other footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2334 of 01/06/23,” he said.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty condemned the attacks.

“Those behind a number of arson attacks on phone masts across west Belfast on Thursday night into Friday morning need to wise up and stop causing destruction and disruption in their own communities,” he said.

“Engaging in this kind of activity is absolutely futile.

“Whatever the motivation behind these incidents, our police and fire service have much more important things to be dedicating their resources to than this.

“Anyone with any information about these attacks should come forward to police as soon as possible.”

More in this section

Appeals process for disabled drives 'in disarray' with 900 people waiting Appeals process for disabled drives 'in disarray' with 900 people waiting
Warning for pet owners after deaths of dogs swimming in stagnant water Warning for pet owners after deaths of dogs swimming in stagnant water
Trade unions seeks extension to pay scheme for healthcare staff with Long Covid Trade unions seeks extension to pay scheme for healthcare staff with Long Covid
crimebelfastarsonphone masts
Ireland set to significantly miss emissions reduction targets, EPA warns

Ireland set to significantly miss emissions reduction targets, EPA warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more