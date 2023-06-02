Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 15:37

Ireland wants justice for murdered peacekeeper Seán Rooney, Tánaiste says

The UN peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon in December.
By Rebecca Black and David Young, PA

The Tánaiste has stressed it is very important that justice is done following the killing of an Irish UN peacekeeper in Lebanon.

Micheál Martin was speaking after it emerged that a five men have been charged over the death of Private Seán Rooney (24) in December last year.

The men were charged by Lebanon’s military tribunal on Thursday.

A senior judicial official said all five are linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The charges come after a six-month investigation into an attack on a UN peacekeeping convoy near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

 

The shooting resulted in the death of Private Rooney of Newtowncunningham, Ireland, and serious wounding of Trooper Shane Kearney (22).

Trooper Kearney, from Killeagh in Co Cork, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland and is recovering from his injuries.

Speaking in Dublin on Friday, Mr Martin said he did not want to comment on the specifics of the case but emphasised that his government wants to see justice.

“It is very, very important that justice is done here for the Rooney family and for all his colleagues,” he said.

“I think of the family on this occasion, it’s not easy for them to hear the news breaking in respect of the progress of the investigation. We do welcome progress in relation to the investigation.

“We have said and we have spoken to the Lebanese authorities, we want justice done here because peace keeping is the most noble thing a person can do in life and our peacekeepers represent our country exceptionally well overseas and in Lebanon for many years.

“That is why it’s so important that there’s no toleration for what happened to Sean Rooney and his colleagues and that justice is met.”

