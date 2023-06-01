Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 17:47

Man arrested over murder of woman (62) in Dundalk

Catherine Henry (62) was found dead in her home in Dundalk last week.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Co Louth.

Catherine Henry (62) was found dead in her home in Dundalk last week.

Gardaí immediately suspected foul play after Ms Henry’s body was discovered with apparent injuries in the apartment on Bridge Street last Wednesday night.

Ms Henry was originally from west Dublin and had only lived in Dundalk in recent years, according to The Irish Times. She was well known in the Co Louth town for her work with a local charity providing free meals to the homeless.

The suspect is being held at a garda station in Co Louth.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.

