Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 16:25

Two Cork City fans banned for life for chants about Stephen Bradley's son

A statement from the club says both people admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Stephen Bradley
James Cox

Two people have been banned from Cork City FC matches for life after chants about the Shamrock Rovers manager's son last week.

A statement from the club says both people admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Stephen Bradley.

Cork City FC reacted with immediate anger and disappointment, after chants about Mr. Bradley's son, who has leukaemia.

The club says investigations "by the relevant authorities" are continuing - and it has thanked fans who've shown support to Stephen Bradley.

After the 1-0 defeat to Cork, Bradley said: “It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police. Singing about my son ... You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

“But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life. That’s disgusting. That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour.”

cork cityleague of irelandshamrock rovers
