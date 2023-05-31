Three men arrested after high speed chase in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested three men following a high speed chase in south Dublin this afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm this afternoon a car failed to stop for gardaí when directed to do so which led to a high speed chase.

The car was involved in a road traffic collision with a motorcycle in the Rathfarnham area. The motorcyclist was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The car failed to remain at the scene.

The car later came to a stop at a location in the Tallaght area. It was involved in a collision with an official Garda Vehicle at this location.

The occupants of the vehicle, two men, aged in their 20s and late teens, and a male juvenile were arrested.

A woman was also arrested at the scene for public order offences.

The three arrested males are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda Stations in South Dublin.