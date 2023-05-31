Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 18:54

Owner of land up for sale at Dublin Airport believes third terminal should be built

The owner of land up for sale at Dublin Airport has said there is a lot of interest in the plot
Owner of land up for sale at Dublin Airport believes third terminal should be built

James Cox

The owner of land up for sale at Dublin Airport has said there is a lot of interest in the plot.

The McEvaddy brothers and some other landowners are selling 260 acres.

Director of Dublin Airport Terminal 3 ltd, Ulick McEvaddy, said he's given up hope of building a third terminal there.

He still believes it is the right place to build a new facility.

Mr McEvaddy told Newstalk: "Look, what they need to do is build a motorway from the M2 into the centre of the site, build [terminal] three at the end of that motorway, opening up four kilometres for development on either side of the motorway. It's a huge development.

Mr McEvaddy said he would be happy to do business with Dublin Airport operator Daa, along with the other owners, or anyone who can succeed in building a third terminal.

He said this is in the national interest.

"We're not going to be extortionists; the national interest [is what] we've always been about. We're infrastructure people, we believe in good infrastructure.

"We've seen good infrastructure around the world and what's in Dublin is inadequate for the future. So yes, we would do business with the DAA, or somebody else who wants to build a proper terminal there.

"All that land is agricultural land right now, in agricultural use, and it's a greenfield site for a proper Terminal 3."

More in this section

Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
South Dublin County Council gives green light to 402 apartment scheme in Ballyboden South Dublin County Council gives green light to 402 apartment scheme in Ballyboden
Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flagship shopfront Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flagship shopfront
dublin airportulick mcevaddy
Nurse admits to six counts of misconduct over forging prescription and taking drugs

Nurse admits to six counts of misconduct over forging prescription and taking drugs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more