Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 16:14

Minister ‘confident’ he can reverse downward trend in home ownership

Darragh O’Brien was opening a park as part of the development of the Cherrywood strategic development zone
Minister ‘confident’ he can reverse downward trend in home ownership

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

The Minister for Housing has said he is confident he can reverse the downward trend of homeownership seen since the census of 1991.

Darragh O’Brien said that decline has “levelled off”.

He said: “There is no question there’s been a drastic decline over the last 30 years in homeownership, but we’re seeing starting to reverse.”

Asked if this would be reflected in the next census, he added: “I would be confident that we will see that being reversed.”

Speaking at the opening of three parks as part of the development of the Cherrywood strategic development zone, Mr O’Brien said measures had been put in place to increase housing supply after significant undersupply for more than a decade.

“We’re turning the corner in that space,” he added.

 

The minister said measures like the Help To Buy grant and First Home scheme have supported more than 40,000 households in purchasing a property.

He added: “Last year one-in-two new properties actually bought were bought by first time buyers.

“We’ve seen over 10,000 first time buyers draw down for mortgages, actually in the first quarter of this year.”

He said reversing the trend of homeownership is a priority for government.

He added: “That is an absolute priority for us that people who are working hard to be able to buy their own home.

“But we don’t do that at the expense of delivering social homes either, we delivered more social homes last year than we’ve done in nearly 50 years and we’ll do more than that this year.”

More in this section

Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
South Dublin County Council gives green light to 402 apartment scheme in Ballyboden South Dublin County Council gives green light to 402 apartment scheme in Ballyboden
Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth
housingirish
Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flaghsip shopfront

Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flaghsip shopfront

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more