Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 13:05

11,856 patients on trolleys in hospitals in May

This is an increase of 37 per cent on the number of patients on trolleys from this time last year.
11,856 patients on trolleys in hospitals in May

Michael Bolton

New figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show there was 11,856 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals across the month of May, which includes 300 children.

This is an increase of 37 per cent on the number of patients on trolleys from this time last year. This figure is also higher than numbers in January this year.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest amount of patients on trolleys in May with a total of 1857 patients. Cork University Hospital with 1310 patients, while University Hospital Galway had 896 patients on trolleys in the last month.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “The number of patients we have seen on trolleys in the month of May are higher than January 2023, when we saw the worst levels of daily hospital overcrowding since the INMO began counting trolleys. This type of overcrowding at the beginning of summer must be immediately addressed to prevent an even more chaotic winter.

“Nurses are working in a system that has normalised over 500 people a day on trolleys. They have had little to no reprieve from overcrowding. Our members are reporting high levels of burnout and their intention to leave their current work area is higher than it has ever been.

“At yesterday’s meeting of the Emergency Department Taskforce, which the INMO co-chairs with the HSE, we were provided with stark warnings from public health experts that we are facing into another difficult winter when it comes to RSV and influenza. Corrective action must be taken now to ease the pressure in our hospitals.

“We need to see a laser-like focus from Government and the HSE to tackling the overcrowding crisis in our hospitals once and for all. The corrective measures we seek are proper planning of the cancellation of non-urgent elective surgery in line with public health projections; pre-arranged agreements with private acute hospitals to provide non-urgent elective surgery; and bespoke retention and recruitment initiatives to be implemented now to ensure staffing for additional capacity that is definitely going to be needed.”

More in this section

Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth
Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues
inmouniversity hospital limerickcork university hospitaluniversity hospital galwayinmo trolley watch
Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme

Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more