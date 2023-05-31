Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 10:18

Belfast city centre streets cordoned off after blaze in derelict building

A number of roads have been closed off as a result of the large fire.
Belfast city centre streets cordoned off after blaze in derelict building

By Claudia Savage, PA

A number of roads in Belfast city centre have been closed due to a large fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a derelict building in Samuel Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

The operation to douse the flames included six fire engines, two aerial appliances and 40 firefighters.

Closed roads include North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

More in this section

Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told
Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues
Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme
belfastfirebelfast city centre
Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth

Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more