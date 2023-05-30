Tipperary goalkeeper thankful as hurley is returned after it was taken on Sunday

Sarah Slater

A thankful All-Ireland Senior hurler whose hurley was taken following a match in Thurles on Sunday has had it returned.

Tipperary Goalkeeper Barry Hogan had placed the hurley on the ground following their six point defeat to Waterford during the Munster Championship to sign autographs for fans at Semple Stadium in Thurles when it disappeared.

So relieved was the 23-year-old to have it back he gave the woman who returned a gift following an appeal by the GAA.

Liam Cahill’s side lost to Waterford 0-17 to 1-22 coached by Davy Fitzgerald.

Tipperary GAA posted on social media appealing for the hurley to be returned to Hogan.

In a statement Tipperary GAA said: “Following today’s game while he was signing autographs on the field, Tipperary player Barry Hogan’s hurley was taken.

“Tipperary GAA and Barry are appealing to whoever took the Hurley to please, please return the hurley.”

Thanks to their appeal over social media the hurley was returned on Monday night. Tipperary GAA added: “Barry’s hurley has been returned. If the lady who returned the hurley could (contact) us Barry has a thank you gift.”

Hogan is currently a student at the University of Limerick. Barry made his senior inter-county debut against Kerry in the Munster hurling league of 2019.

He has won Munster and all Ireland Minor hurling medals in 2016, an All -Ireland hurling medal in 2018 and under 20 Munster and All-Ireland hurling medals in 2019.