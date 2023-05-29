Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 11:57

Dublin real estate agent among Love Island cast for upcoming series

Catherine Agbaje (22) will enter the villa for the 10th series of the ITV dating show, starting on Monday, June 5th
A Dubliner is among the cast announced for the next series of Love Island, which will return to our screens on Monday, June 5th.

Catherine Agbaje will enter the villa in Mallorca as part of the 10th series of the popular ITV dating show.

The commercial real estate agent is among the first islanders revealed on Monday morning, with more to be announced before Monday's show.

Asked why someone should date her, Agbaje said: "I’m fun, I’m flirty, I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off!"

The 22-year-old holds a degree and masters in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate, and said her loved ones would describe her as "someone who is fun and a loving character".

"They know I have so much love to give. I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face."

The other islanders confirmed so far are business development executive George Fensom (24) from Bedford, social media creator Molly Marsh (21) from Doncaster, semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde (24) from Essex, and beautician Ruchee Gurung (24) from Sutton.

Maya Jama will return as host after she took over from Laura Whitmore.

Love Island will be televised at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and on the Virgin Media Player.

televisionlove islanditvcatherine agbaje
