Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 08:33

Pedestrian (50s) killed in Offaly collision

The incident took place shortly before 2am on Sunday
Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Offaly overnight involving a car and a pedestrian.

The collision took place shortly before 2am on Sunday on the R446 at Marshbrook, near the Westmeath border.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car received medical attention but were not seriously injured, gardaí confirmed.

The road remains closed to traffic while a forensic examination takes place, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and motorists with camera, including dash-cam, footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station 057-932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

