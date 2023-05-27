Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 08:33

Late Late Show in 'good hands' with Patrick Kielty, says Tubridy

Ryan Tubridy hosted his final show on Friday night after what he termed a "wonderful 14 years" at the helm
Rebecca Black, PA

The Late Late Show will be in “great hands” with new presenter Patrick Kielty, departing host Ryan Tubridy has said.

The studio audience were on their feet and cheering as Tubridy entered to host his final instalment of the show.

He joked not much had been said about him leaving the show, adding he had not been able to do any shopping because so many people had approached him to shake his hand and hug him ahead of his last show.

“It’s been a wonderful 14 years, we’ve had 14 Toy Shows, the best night of the year ever … we’ve had wonderful country specials, Valentine’s proposals, duets, reunions, ingenious innovations, we’ve had dogs and cats and lambs oh my,” he said.

“Tonight we will celebrate the last show in style.”

During the show, Tubridy joined President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together, before a reunion of some of the children who appeared on the Toy Show.

Tubridy had his final send-off from a special trad super-group, which included Andrea Corr, John Sheahan from The Dubliners, Moya Brennan from Clannad and Steve Wickham from The Waterboys among many others.

Tubridy gave his best wishes to Kielty for his tenure.

“I want to wish the very best to the new man in the job Patrick Kielty, he takes the reigns next season, great choice, lovely fella and The Late Late Show is in great safe hands, I can’t wait to see what he does with the job, he’s going to be great, with a great team around him, good luck Paddy,” he said.

Kielty will be the fourth host of the long-running show.

